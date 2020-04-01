Varun Dhawan ‘losing it’ on Salman Khan’s songs from Auzaar as he works out is every Bhai fan ever; WATCH

Varun Dhawan is an ardent Salman Khan fan and often he has stated the same. Recently, while working out at home, Varun shared a video on Instagram where he was seen jamming to 1997 Salman Khan starrer Auzaar’s songs. Check it out.

Often Bollywood stars turn out to be fans of other superstars in the industry and often express their love for them in their own way. Speaking of this, has been an ardent fan of and often has stated that he looks up to the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. Varun was even a part of the remake of Salman’s film Judwaa and the superstar even made an appearance towards the end of the film. Being a fan, Varun often is seen jamming to Salman’s songs and once again, he was doing the same at home.

Recently, while working out at home, Varun was seen having fun on the tunes of 1997 film Auzaar’s music that starred Salman Khan. Some of the songs from the album that Varun is seen jamming to are ‘I Love You’ and ‘Dil De Dena’. The Street Dancer 3D star is seen enjoying the music of Salman’s film while working out at his home gym amid Coronavirus lockdown. In the video, Varun is seen shirtless with sweatpants and while jamming to the trippy music, the actor is seen enjoying himself.

Seeing Varun jam to Salman’s songs from Auzaar, every Bhai fan will surely relate. Meanwhile, the Street Dancer 3D star was recently in the news after he generously came forward and pledged to donate to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM relief fund amidst the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Varun’s gesture left his fans extremely proud. On the work front, Varun will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan. The film has been shot and it stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever apart from Varun and Sara. It is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Check out Varun’s video of jamming on Salman’s songs from Auzaar:

