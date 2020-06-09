Varun Dhawan makes an attempt to flaunt his strength against Taapsee Pannu in Judwaa 2's BTS throwback PHOTO

Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu's hilarious BTS throwback picture from Judwaa 2 will leave you in splits.

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. From sharing his lockdown playlist to throwback pictures, the actor has his social media game on point. Varun, who made his debut in the year 2012 in Student Of The Year has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, October, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Dishoom, ABCD 2, Judwaa 2, Kalank and more.

Recently, we came across a throwback BTS picture of Varun from the sets of his 2017 film Judwaa 2. In the picture shared by a fan, we can see the amazing rapport, Varun shares with his co-star . In the photo, Varun looks uber cool donning a yellow coloured ganji tucked in black coloured jeans. On the other hand, Taapsee looks pretty in white and black coloured jumpsuit. We can see how Varun is smiling while trying to show off his strength against Taapsee who is making a goofy expression as the two pull a fitness tube. From this BTS picture, we can guess what fun it must have been while shooting for the movie.

For the uninitiated, Judwaa 2 also starring Jacqueline Fernandez was a reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa starring , Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

