Varun Dhawan makes his LinkedIn debut and we bet you haven’t read such a professional bio before

Varun Dhawan, who has always been a social media geek on X and Instagram to keep his fans updated, has now debuted on LinkedIn. Yes, you read that right. After 12 years in the industry, the Baby John star introduced himself as an "Actor, Investor, and Assistant Director" on the platform.

On Thursday, November 21, Varun Dhawan debuted on the business and employment-focused social media platform, LinkedIn. In his professional bio, he wrote, “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact."

"Whether it’s leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem," he further added.

In addition to this, he also shared his first post as he started off a "new chapter" of bringing his journey to LinkedIn. Expressing his excitement about joining the platform, the Baby John actor mentioned after working in the film industry for over a decade he has had the privilege to learn about the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constantly evolving.

"What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment. The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better," he said.

He mentioned that he is looking forward to sharing insights and discussing creativity, and leadership. He further playfully promised to share some "behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film." He noted that he has always learned to learn new things in his career, no matter where they are in their career.

On a concluding note, he expressed his gratitude for the welcome and added hashtags like new beginnings, teamwork, leadership, creative journey, and film industry. Minutes later, fans and followers of the star showered their reaction to warmly extend their welcome to Dhawan.

Varun will be next seen in Kalees’ directorial Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. The movie is poised to release on December 25, 2024.

