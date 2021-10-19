Varun Dhawan marks 9 years in Bollywood with SOTY, thanks fans for always believing in him.

It has been nine whole years since Varun Dhawan graced the big screen as a student and went on to become one of the top stars. Today, the actor is celebrating 9 years in the film industry and did that with a special post. For the unversed, Varun had made his debut alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year.

While the film opened to mixed reactions, the three actors definitely gained massive popularity and their fans and fan clubs are enough to prove this. On Tuesday, Varun took to social media to mark his ninth year in Bollywood and dedicated his post to his fans. The actor shared a series of now-deleted photos which included him interacting, performing, and clicking selfies with fans.

Varun captioned the photos, "IT’s BEEN 9 YEARS I always believed in you and you believed in me." Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post below:

Student of the Year's producer Karan Johar also shared a video marking 9 years of the film and wrote, "October is just filled with gifts that keep giving - and #SOTY is one such! Not only does it continue to give everyone many tunes to break out in a dance or hum along, style that is timeless and for me, many many memories! But the ultimate gifts have been these three students, now superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema! Couldn't be prouder and here's to the film that started it all! #9YearsOfSOTY."

All three Alia, Sidharth and Varun have an exciting line up of films in the near future.

