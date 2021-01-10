Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: Planning for it definitely, but let there be more certainty

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan revealed his marriage plans with Natasha Dalal and how he is hoping for more certainty in a post-Covid world.

Looks like 2021 will be another year of Bollywood weddings as actor has confirmed that he is 'definitely planning' his wedding with Natasha Dalal. For the unversed, the actor was set to tie the knot with Natasha in 2019, but the pandemic played spoil sport. With a never-ending lockdown, the wedding plans were only pushed further.

The Coolie No 1 actor is now hoping for more certainty in a post-Covid world. In a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, Varun revealed his marriage plans. He said, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

Not just Varun, several celebrities are likely to tie the knot in 2021 making it an exciting year for millions of their fans. Recently revealed in an interview that if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic, he probably would have gotten married to girlfriend and actress .

He said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life." Meanwhile, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who were also slated to get married in 2020, have pushed their wedding plans for a better time in the post-Covid era.

