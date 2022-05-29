Varun Dhawan matches steps with dad David Dhawan on JugJugg Jeeyo’s song, challenges Sara Ali Khan & others

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan ever since his film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced. The actor along with his co-star Kiara Advani has been on a promotional spree and is leaving no stones unturned to promote this family entertainer. Well, recently the song Naach Punjaabban was launched and everyone has been grooving on this one. But the recent video of Varun and his father David Dhawan grooving on this song is too much fun.

Varun Dhawan shared a reel wherein we can see him dressed in a white tee that he paired over black and orange tracks. The video begins with the camera focusing on the JugJugg Jeeyo actor. He later gets pushed by his dad David Dhawan who then starts grooving on Naach Punjaabban and his son matches his footsteps. Sharing this video, Varun wrote, “Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo”.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s reel HERE:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan opened up on his digital debut in a recent media interaction. He said, "I don't think I can give details about this. But something in the works.. Hai kuch something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely, audience wants to consume content. They want to be entertained for sure. Right now whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy."

Talking about JugJuggJeeyo, The film which delves into the concept of divorce is slated to release in theatres on June 24. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta.

