Varun Dhawan matching steps with a little girl on Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D is a delight to watch

Varun Dhawan was in Indore with his co-star Nora Fatehi promoting Street Dancer 3D. A video of Varun dancing with a cute little girl on Muqabla has gone viral on social media.

, who was last seen in Kalank is all geared up for the release of his upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D. The actor is busy promoting the film with Nora Fatehi, and director Remo D'Souza. The trailer of the movie which was released last year was appreciated by all. The trailer has piqued the interest of the audiences even more. Three songs from the movie- Muqabla, Garmi and Illegal Weapon 2.0 have been out and are topping the chartbusters.

Recently, Varun Dhawan was in Indore with his co-star Nora Fatehi promoting Street Dancer 3D. A video of Varun dancing with a cute little girl on Muqabla has gone viral on social media. Few guys including a little girl have been seen grooving like a pro to Muqabla and seeing them dance, Varun couldn't resist and joined them matching steps with the little girl. The video is just amazing and has been winning hearts on the internet. Varun had shared the video on his Instagram story and people are going in awe of the video.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the trailer featured Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat from Pakistan. The India Pakistani rivalry is taking to the dance floor in Street Dancer 3D and that is one of the major USPs of the film. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

