Varun Dhawan meets specially-abled fan before JugJugg Jeeyo's event; Fans call him ‘best raised BTown kid’

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan ever since his film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. Well, the actor has been leaving no stones unturned for the promotion of the film. It was only yesterday in the afternoon that he returned from Europe with Janhvi Kapoor after shooting for some portions of their movie Bawaal and later in the evening he was seen promoting JugJugg Jeeyo at a mall with Kiara Advani. Well, what caught everyone’s attention was his sweet gesture for a fan.

Before Varun Dhawan went on the stage he came across a fan who was specially abled. The fan was waiting eagerly to meet his favourite star. The moment Varun saw him, he went close to him and greeted him humbly. The fan got so excited to see him that he hugged the Badlapur actor and even gave him a kiss on his cheeks. In return, Varun took his hands and kissed his hands. Even Kiara met the fan and both the stars made sure to click pictures with him. The moment netizens saw this video they showered praises for the ABCD 2 actor in the comments section. One of the fan wrote, “Such a humble person He surely treats his fans with so much love and respect.” Another fan wrote, “Varun is one of the best raised kids in Bollywood. Such good moral values.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s video:

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different spaces. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24.

