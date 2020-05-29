Varun Dhawan misses being on the sets amidst lockdown as he shares a BTS PHOTO

Varun Dhawan has shared a BTS picture from the sets of one of his movies on Instagram handle as he recalls the good old times before lockdown. Check out the picture.

is among the many celebs who like being active on social media and sharing daily updates about their lives with fans and well-wishers. The handsome hunk who began his journey in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012 enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Just like others, Varun is also under home quarantine and is missing his regular life routine that is evident from a new post shared by him on his Instagram handle.

The Coolie No. 1 actor has shared a BTS picture from the sets of a movie along with the post. He also writes, “miss being on set” and we can totally understand what he has been going through as of now. As one can see in the picture, Varun is clad in a white vest and a blue jeans in the movie sets. The actor also ties a shirt around his waist to give the outfit a more stylish appeal. No wonder, he looks dapper in this look!

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

