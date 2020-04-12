Varun Dhawan misses going to Juhu beach due to lockdown; Says 'Mother Nature will heal this situation'

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Varun Dhawan has shared a beautiful video of the famous Juhu Beach, Mumbai with a heartfelt but motivational note.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Due to the lockdown, people are missing visiting beaches, going for long drives, shopping in malls and much more. Among all , who stays nearby Juhu beach in Mumbai is missing going and spending time at the beach.

Sharing a video of the beach, where we can only see the beautiful waves and the amazing sky with background music of 'Hum Honge Kamyaab', Varun wrote a heartfelt but motivational note urging fans to stay safe and making them believe that everything will be fine. Sharing the video, the Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, "Juhu beach. I have grown up here played spent alot of my childhood on this beach and now we can’t go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google."

Meanwhile, recently, Varun turned a host and was seen quizzing Zoa Morani, who is being treated in quarantine in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, about her health to which she replied that she fine and might get discharged soon. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star also asked Zoa the precautions she and her sister Shaza took after the spiked fever.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. During a live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

