Varun Dhawan misses his pup Joey as he shoots for Bawaal in Poland; PIC

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Later, he starred in many films like Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Sui Dhaaga, and many more. Currently, the actor is filming for his upcoming film, Bawaal in Poland with Janhvi Kapoor.

A few hours back, Varun took to his Instagram stories as he misses his pet dog Joey and he continues to shoot for Bawaal. Sharing the picture of his dog, the actor added an 'I Miss You' sticker to it. Varun is a dog lover and owns an adorable brown and black beagle puppy. In 2021, the actor welcomed his pet dog and introduced the newest member of his family to the world. Dhawan took to his social media handle and captioned the post. He wrote, “FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out”.A few days later, he announced that he and his wife Natasha Dalal had named the puppy Joey.

Check it out:

Talking about Bawaal, the movie was announced in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also featured Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film was released theatrically on 24 June and was directed by Raj Mehta. Apart from this, he will star next in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on 25 November.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; Shares a PIC with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla