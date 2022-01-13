Varun Dhawan misses meeting friends, drops a funny video amid COVID 19 spike; Suggests how NOT to wear a mask

Guess who is back to put a wall, a literal, physical wall, between you and your loved ones? Covid-19’s new variant Omicron of course - no brownie points for guessing that. While we understand these precautionary steps are quintessential to stay safe from getting infected and breaking the vicious cycle. Even B-Town celebs relate with us on this. Recently, Varun Dhawan put up a hilarious reel on his Instagram talking about how he misses his friends and also gave a funny anecdote on how to NOT mask up.

In the reel that Varun put up on his Instagram reels, we could observe the ‘Student of the Year’ actor having a gala time with his friends. He pranked his friends who were sleeping and showed one of his friends who put up a scarf on his eyes. Referring to this, he wrote in the caption, “Don’t wear you mask like that.” Moreover, he also added, “Tbt to the times I actually met my friends. I miss them.” Oh Varun, we are with you on this! We absolutely miss meeting our ridiculous friends and having fun.

Check Varun's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 in 2020. He will next star in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Raj Mehta. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani. Moreover, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will also be a part of this movie. The movie is set to make its theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

