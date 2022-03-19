Varun Dhawan ‘misses’ the time when he celebrated Holi with wife Natasha Dalal on sets of ‘Bhediya’

The festival of colors, also known as Holi is one of the fun festivals of India. It is fun to celebrate the festival with friends and family members. The festival was celebrated on March 18 across the nation. Bollywood celebrities wished their fans and loved ones on social media. Speaking of which, actor Varun Dhawan who entered the film industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year, shared a throwback photo on the occasion. He enjoys a massive fan following and shares even minute details with his fans on Instagram.

Taking the story section of Instagram, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor shared the picture when he celebrated the festival of color with his wife Natasha Dalal on the sets of his upcoming film Bhediya. While sharing the photo, Varun wrote, “Miss you guys.” In the picture, Varun and Natasha posed with the crew of Bhediya as they played with colors.

See Varun Dhawan’s post here:

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon. Earlier, the movie was slated to release on April 14, 2022 but Pinkvilla exclusively told that the movie is delayed by six months and will now release towards the end of this year. “Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it’s currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others,” revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The movie is slated to release on June 24 this year.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan gets spotted with wife Natasha Dalal as they step out for dinner date; PICS