Varun Dhawan misses wife Natasha Dalal on her birthday; Here’s how he wished her-PICS

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. Fans go gaga over them every time their romantic pictures surface on social media. Just a few weeks ago, Varun Dhawan shared some stunning pictures with Natasha from his birthday celebration in Thailand. The pictures went viral in no time! Today, on May 8, Natasha Dalal is celebrating her 35th birthday, and Varun Dhawan made it extra special by dropping some love-soaked pictures with her.

Here’s how Varun Dhawan wished his wife Natasha Dalal on her 35th birthday

On Monday afternoon, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures with Natasha Dalal. The first one shows Varun holding Natasha close as they posed for a lovely picture. The picture appears to be from their vacay, and while Varun is seen in a black tank and orange shorts, Natasha looks pretty in a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts. The next picture is an adorable selfie featuring lovebirds Varun and Natasha. Meanwhile, in the last picture, Varun and Natasha are seen holding their pet dog between them.

Varun Dhawan penned a short yet sweet note for Natasha, in which he mentioned that he misses her on her birthday. “Happy birthday I miss u,” wrote Varun, along with a heart and fire emoji. Check out the post below!

Pictures from Varun Dhawan’s birthday celebration

Meanwhile, on April 24, Varun Dhawan dropped a series from his birthday celebration in Thailand. The Bawaal actor celebrated with his wife Natasha Dalal, and their friends. “Bday with the best crew Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins,” wrote Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bawaal, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in the Indian installment of Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Indian version of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Bhediya FINALLY gets a digital premiere date; Set to release on May 26