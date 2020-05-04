Varun Dhawan is missing the sound of ‘lights camera action’ as he shares throwback pic from the sets of Kalank

Today, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a throwback photo from the sets of Kalank; Take a look

has been in quarantine at his Mumbai house with daddy David Dhawan and family and since the actor hasn’t been shooting amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this Coolie No 1 actor took to social media to share a throwback photo from the sets of Kalank and alongside the photo, he wrote, “#tbt when the lights were shinning bright…” In the photo, Varun Dhawan is seen showing off his ripped body while wearing a white colored dhoti. Well, along with Varun, we are sure other Bollywood actors, too, are missing shooting. Now, a few days back, when passed away after his long battle with Leukaemia, Varun Dhawan, who shared screen space with the late actor in his debut film- Student of the year, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor as he confessed that he was nervous to work with him and made sure to not mess up with his lines. Varun Dhawan Varun wrote, “I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving. RIP Chintu uncle…”

Also, a few weeks back, when Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday amid quarantine, the actor got on a video call with , Sara Ali Khan and others to celebrate his birthday at midnight while ladylove Natasha Dala was by his side. As per reports, it was being said that Varun’s family had planned on making the announcement of Varun and Natasha’s engagement on the actor’s birthday. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown, the family didn’t go ahead with the announcement.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and when Varun was asked about the release of the film, the actor said that due to the pandemic, he cannot confirm anything. Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film by the same name and Varun’s film was slated to release on May 1, 2020, however, owing to the lockdown, a new release date may be out soon.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photo from the sets of Kalank:

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan has Natasha by his side as he virtually celebrates birthday with Sara Ali Khan, Arjun & others

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×