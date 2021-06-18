Varun Dhawan names his pup Joey as he drops the CUTEST photos with wife Natasha and his furry boy

Varun Dhawan was struggling to find a name for his puppy and looks like he has finally found one. We wonder if there is a connection to the hit sitcom Friends' character Joey?

and Natasha Dalal are one adorable couple and there are no two ways about it! To take this a notch higher, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to announce the name of their pup and shared a series of super cute photos. For the unversed, Varun was struggling to find a name for his puppy and looks like he has finally found one. Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan announced his pup's name as Joey to his millions of fans and followers.

Varun made the announcement with a series of photos that will immediately put a smile on your face. "JOEY Puppy power," Varun captioned the photos which not only featured Joey but his wife Natasha Dalal as well. The couple clicked a couple of selfies with Joey and the actor even dropped a heartwarming photo of Joey sleeping.

While Varun's post sent his fans and followers into a meltdown, the actor deleted the same after a while. Instead, he shared two photos on his Instagram Story. However, Pinkvilla got hold of all the four photos shared by Varun Dhawan from his now-deleted post.

Check it our below:

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Portions of the film have been shot in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, Kriti and Varun will resume shooting for their film by the end of this month.

ALSO READ: RARE PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with 'dearest Sanjay'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×