Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal announce 1st pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor says 'daddy-mommy no 1'; Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more congratulate

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, known as one of the most adorable couples in the film industry, got married in 2021. Three years later, they revealed their excitement about soon becoming parents. Now, many Bollywood celebs have reacted to the couple’s pregnancy announcement post.

Celebs react to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s pregnancy announcement post

Today on February 18, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife Natasha Dalal and dog Joey and announced their first pregnancy. Sharing the news, he wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

Soon after the post, many celebs flooded the comment section of the actor with their warm wishes and love. Karan Johar wrote, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world,” and added a string of red heart emojis and hug emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Omg Best news,” and added a string of heart emojis and a hug emoji. Arjun Kapoor congratulated the couple writing, ‘Daddy & Mommy number 1,” and added a white heart emoji. Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” along with a heart and a hug emoji. His JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul also wrote, “Congrats to both of you,” and added two hug emojis and two heart emojis. Jacqueliene Fernandez dropped a string of heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor also came with an adorable comment, “Omg so cute …,” and added three white heart emojis. Sania Mirza commented, “Congratulations,” and added a white heart emoji. Armaan Malik wrote, “Congratulations!!,” and added two white heart emojis. Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations,” and dropped a party emoji, a red heart emoji and an evil eye emoji. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations,” and added three red heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor dropped a string of heart emojis. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Omg congratulations,” and added three red heart emojis. Kriti Sanon dropped three heart emojis.

That’s not it, even Alia Bhatt dropped a string of heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Alllllll the love and blessssingsss VD and Nats!,” and added three double heart emojis. Bipasha Basu wrote, “Congratulations,” and added a pink heart emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana wished the parents-to-be and dropped a heart emoji. Anil Kapoor dropped four red heart emojis. Esha Gupta added a few heart emojis and an evil eye emoji and wrote, “congratulations.” Aditya Seal wrote, “Congratulations you two,” and added three heart emojis. Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped three heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” and added three heart emojis. And Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations u guys, welcome to the best hood!” along with a string of heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for Baby John. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film promises an engaging plot, strong performances, and thrilling action scenes. With Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the movie features a talented cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in important roles.

