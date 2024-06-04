Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal announce arrival of daughter: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and others send wishes

Varun Dhawan announces arrival of his daughter on Instagram and his comment sections are filled with congratulatory messages from his industry friends.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Jun 04, 2024  |  10:22 AM IST |  4.2K
Picture credit: Varun Dhawan/ Priyanka Chopra/ Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram
Priyanka, Kareena, Rakul and others congratulate Varun-Natasha on daughter’s arrival

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on cloud 9 as Baby Dhawan has finally arrived. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter last night and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement from him.

Now the actor has shared a cute post to announce the arrival of his bundle of joy and taken social media by quite a storm. Apart from fans, many of his industry friends like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, and others have dropped cute comments.

B-town congratulates Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The moment Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of his daughter, his comments section filled with comments from his friends and fans. Many celebrities too shared their heartfelt wishes for the actor and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Taking to the comments section, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulationsssssssss ❤️❤️❤️ so much love for three of you ..” Sanya Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.” Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!”. Dia Mirza wrote, “Yayyyyy congratulations.” Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratsss!!” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations 🎉🎊 wohoooo.” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Congratulations”. Abhishek Bachchan too took to the comments section and wrote, "What wonderful news. Congratulations." Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "God bless all of you 🌈🌈🌈❤️❤️❤️wonderful news."

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Check it out:


Priyanka, Kareena, Rakul and others congratulate Varun-Natasha on daughter’s arrival

Priyanka, Kareena, Rakul and others congratulate Varun-Natasha on daughter’s arrival

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles