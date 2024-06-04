Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal announce arrival of daughter: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and others send wishes

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on cloud 9 as Baby Dhawan has finally arrived. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter last night and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement from him.

Now the actor has shared a cute post to announce the arrival of his bundle of joy and taken social media by quite a storm. Apart from fans, many of his industry friends like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, and others have dropped cute comments.

B-town congratulates Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The moment Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of his daughter, his comments section filled with comments from his friends and fans. Many celebrities too shared their heartfelt wishes for the actor and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Taking to the comments section, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulationsssssssss ❤️❤️❤️ so much love for three of you .." Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!!". Dia Mirza wrote, "Yayyyyy congratulations." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratsss!!" Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations 🎉🎊 wohoooo." Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations". Abhishek Bachchan too took to the comments section and wrote, "What wonderful news. Congratulations." Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "God bless all of you 🌈🌈🌈❤️❤️❤️wonderful news."

Check it out: