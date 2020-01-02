Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal are having a gala time with Jacqueline Fernandez over lunch; View Pic

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal was clicked with the Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Gstaad.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were ringing in their new year in Switzerland. The gorgeous couple was clicked with the Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The stunning diva, Jacqueline Fernandez who featured in films like Judwaa 2, Drive and Housefull 3 was seen having the first lunch of the new year 2020 in Gstaad. The picture shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on her Instagram account sees the trio of Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Kick actress in a happy mood as they enjoy their lunch together in Gstaad.

Many celebrities from Bollywood were seen heading out of the city to celebrate the New Year’s Eve with their loved ones. Previously, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were seen in a video which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Virat Kohli and . The Bollywood stars got together to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in style in Switzerland. The fans were pleasantly surprised to see the Dishoom co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez have a fun time while they were away from the city.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Jacqueline Fernandez were all smiles as they posed for a happy picture while they were enjoying their time away from work. The fans are delighted to see the stunning couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal enjoying their new year eve celebrations in the breath taking locales of Gstaad. The gorgeous actress Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling as always.

