Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl; fans congratulate new parents and say ‘Manifestation came true’

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, have stepped into a new phase of their life. On June 3, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, at a Mumbai hospital. The actor’s father, David Dhawan, was the one who broke the good news, and since then, the new parents have been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and B-town celebs alike.

While some said Varun manifested for a baby girl, others poured them with love and blessings for the mom and the baby. Read on!

Fans react as Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal welcome a baby girl

Soon after the news of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal being blessed on June 3 went viral, their fans were delighted. They quickly came to the comments section on Instagram to extend their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

Take a look:

X (formerly Twitter) was also flooded with congratulatory messages for the new parents. A user penned, “Welcome to the #Dhawan Family Cutieee,” while another penned, “Congratulations Badrinaath. Pita Baan Gaye Ho Tum. Bless You, Natsha & Your Laxmi.”

A third wrote, "aawwwww so happy for you one of my favo for being blessed with a baby girl #VarunDhawan." At the same time, a fourth commented, "Varun Dhawan congratulations. may your daughter bring infinity happiness in your life."

Many users also said that Varun manifested the baby girl in his life. “Manifesting come true. Congratulations #Varundhawan #NatashaDalal,” a user stated. Back in Koffee With Karan Season 5, the actor had expressed his willingness to have a baby girl, just like Shahid Kapoor.

Take a look at the fan comments:

His best buds, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, couldn’t hold their happy tears and were quick to share their excitement online. Taking to his Instagram stories, KJo penned, “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts).”

Arjun Kapoor also congratulated the new parents. He penned, “Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart).” On the work front, Varun will be soon seen in Baby John.

