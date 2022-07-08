Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal & Janhvi Kapoor hangout with Nysa Devgan and friends in Amsterdam; PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were in Amsterdam shooting for their upcoming movie Bawaal. These two stars were painting the town red with their energy and fun. Well, we have been getting to see glimpses from their trip on Janhvi and Varun’s social media who are very well managing their work and personal life. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor is accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal in Amsterdam. Janhvi, Varun and Natasha can be seen hanging out with their friends post-shoot and that group even includes Nysa Devgan.

In the first picture, we can see Janhvi Kapoor looking pretty in a red gown that she paired with white sports shoes while she poses with Nysa Devgan and two other friends. Nysa stuns in a red sleeveless top that she paired with blue shorts. Then we can see a picture of Janhvi walking with Nysa on the streets of Amsterdam. Then comes a group picture wherein we can see a big group having a gala time in Amsterdam. In this group picture, we can also see Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal along with Janhvi and Nysa.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently in Poland, shooting for their film. Talking about Bawaal, it is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nadiadwala and Tiwari had worked on Chhichhore as well. In April, Dhawan announced the film on his social media handles and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo. He will star in the horror film, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. Whereas Janhvi will feature in Good Luck Jerry, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Mili.

ALSO READ: Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor 'third wheels' between Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal in new PICS from Poland shoot​