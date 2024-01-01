Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have 'lunch and gupshups' in Dubai

A glamorous year-end celebration happened in Dubai last night, with guests including Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, singer Stebin Ben, Varun Dhawan, and more. Pictures from the star-studded celebration were also circulating on social media. Varun Dhawan has now shared a story that includes a selfie with his wife Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar from Dubai.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon and Namrata Shirodkar pose with Mahesh Babu in a selfie

Today on January 1, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to re-share a selfie featuring his wife Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar as they posed together for a selfie. The picture was originally shared by Namrata in her story and along with it she captioned it, “The last of 2023!! Fun lunch and gupshups. Until we meet again,” along with some hug emojis.

Varun Dhawan also re-shared another picture shared by Anisha Dossa in her Instagram story where he along with his wife Natasha Dalal were seen chilling with their friends and close ones.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome New Year 2024 with fireworks

Last night, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself and firework and added the song Katy Perry’s Firework as he celebrated New Year with his wifey Natasha Dalal.

In his caption, he wrote, “Don't say bye say hi #2024 #happynewyear....Happy New Year, 2024.”

Take a look: