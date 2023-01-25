Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal pose with their dog Joey on their 2nd anniversary; Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS

Varun Dhawan , who was recently seen in Bhediya, celebrated his 2nd wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal on Tuesday. The couple, who dated each other for several years, tied the knot in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Due to the pandemic, they opted for a low-key wedding with close friends and family members in attendance. On Wednesday afternoon, Varun took to Instagram and shared a lovely anniversary wish for his wife.

Varun shared a sweet picture with his wife Natasha and their furry friend Joey. Looks like the picture was taken at their anniversary party that happened last night. In the picture, Varun and Natasha are seen next to each other while she is holding Joey. The actor is seen sporting a casual outfit while Natasha is seen wearing a black and pink flowy dress. The couple is all smiles for the picture. Along with it, Varun penned a beautiful note for his wife. He put an infinity emoji and wrote, "not counting the time I spend with them." Have a look:

After Varun dropped the picture, his Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Happy anniversary." Other celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Saba Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry too wished the couple on their anniversary. Fans were seen calling them 'cuties'. A fan wrote, "you guys are blessed to have each other." Another fan commented, "Your captions for her are always the best."

Varun Dhawan collaborates with the Russo Brothers

Recently, The Russo Brothers announced their collaboration with Varun. They shared his picture and wrote, "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023." Post the announcement, celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, Huma Qureshi and others were seen congratulating Varun.