Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s Thailand wedding CONFIRMED as they cancel celebrations due to Coronavirus?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding reportedly was supposed to take place in May in Thailand. However, owing to the scare of Coronavirus, the wedding was postponed and that may have just confirmed Varun and Natasha’s wedding.

A day back, reports about and Natasha Dalal's alleged wedding being postponed were all over the internet. Owing to the Coronavirus scare and travel restrictions, Varun and Natasha’s wedding was reportedly postponed for later. Amidst this, fans of Varun who wanted to see the actor tie the knot were left disappointed. While Varun and his family have done their best to keep the news about his wedding under wraps and have denied the news of a summer wedding time and again, it was actually the news of the cancellation of Thailand wedding that led to the confirmation of the Thailand ceremony.

Yes, As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Varun and Natasha were supposed to walk down the aisle in a fancy resort in Thailand in the month of May. However, owing to the travel restrictions in the countries that are battling COVID 19 and due to the scare of Coronavirus, the wedding was postponed. The report also stated that Varun’s family asking for a refund from the resort in Thailand actually led to the news of his wedding’s cancellation being leaked and invarialby confirmed the reports of the nuptials.

Well, the Street Dancer 3D actor has done everything in the past to deny rumours about his summer wedding with long-time girlfriend Natasha. However, the recent report in Mumbai Mirror of the postponement seems to have allegedly confirmed that there was a ceremony that was going to take place in Thailand. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The actor has been dubbing for his film and a day back, shared a photo while working on it. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 remake is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

