Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s wedding: Guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Karan Johar and others

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding will be attended by Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebs. A total of 50 people will attend the wedding.

Childhood sweethearts, and Natasha Dalal are all set to take their relationship to the next level soon. The lovebirds are going to tie the knot on January 24 in the presence of family members and close friends. It is going to be a close-knit affair. Earlier, the duo was supposed to tie the knot in May 2020, but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, they will soon become man and wife in an intimate ceremony at a beach resort in Alibaug.

Earlier, a close source to the Dhawan's has told us that Varun and Natasha’s wedding is going to be a five-day affair. Now according to the Mid-Day report, they have planned a one-day celebration. The ‘shaadi’ is going to happen during the day followed by a low-key reception in the evening. A guest, who has been invited to the wedding, has also revealed that the Dhawan's have invited a total of 50 guests as per safety restrictions owing to the pandemic.

According to the source, the guest list includes filmmaker (Varun’s mentor), , . "The wedding will see only the families and the couple's school friends in attendance. Last week, the families sent e-invites for the reception,” the source added. He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan may not be able to attend the wedding as he is shooting for Pathan in a bio-bubble.

Apart from KJo and Salman, other guests include Remo D'Souza and Shashank Khaitan, , Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others. “Since David is diabetic and suffered a heart attack in 2013, sons Varun and Rohit don't want to risk his health by having a grand reception," said the source.

Reportedly, to head to Mandwa jetty, the guests will board private yachts from Gateway of India. And from there, private cars will carry them to the beach resort booked for the grand wedding ceremony.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: First ritual of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding will take place in Mumbai

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×