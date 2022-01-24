Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding anniversary: 10 precious PHOTOS summing up 1st year of blissful marriage

They say 'marriages are made in heaven' and it holds quite true for almost all couples, especially in Bollywood. Last year, one such B-town couple finally embarked upon a new chapter of their lives and we're talking about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Childhood sweethearts, Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, 2021, and today marks their first wedding anniversary. A year has gone by and well, Varun and Natasha have proved that marrying your best friend can be as blissful as life gets.

From Varun opening up about his ladylove and revealing to fans that it was their joint decision to keep a 'low-key' wedding, to Natasha spending precious moments with the actor amid the pandemic, in their first year of marriage, lots of cute moments were seen. As Varun and Natasha celebrate their first wedding anniversary, we bring some special moments of the couple that give us a glimpse of their 'marital bliss.'

First official Valentine's Day post

Varun won hearts right after his wedding with Natasha Dalal when on Valentine's Day, he shared a priceless photo with his ladylove. He shared a throwback photo with Natasha and wrote, "Everyday everywhere" with a heart emoji. Aww, Varun certainly left many hearts melting!

Celebrating women power and winning hearts

Women certainly hold a special place in Varun's life and he expressed his feelings for his special ladies including his wife Natasha, mum Karuna Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan and niece Niyara in a special post on International Women's Day. His picture with Natasha, though, won hearts and left fans gushing!

'Not on a honeymoon' in Arunachal Pradesh

In March, Varun dived right into work with his film Bhediya. He went to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. But, not without his new bride. Natasha Dalal also accompanied Varun and whenever the actor got time off work, he took Natasha out for sightseeing in the romantic hills of Ziro. The lovely photo of Natasha and Varun enjoying boating at a lake certainly reminded us of a romantic gondola ride in Venice. Adding his hilarious touch, Varun wrote, "Not on a honeymoon."

An impromptu get together with friends

Varun and Natasha stole some romantic moments when they headed out of the city to meet their friends. A lovestruck Varun had even shared a lovely photo with wife Natasha sitting with him at dinner with a caption that left fans going gaga over his romantic side. Sharing a lovely photo, Varun had written "The only way I know I’m alive." Isn't that the sweetest?

First Karwa Chauth as a married couple

The sweetest celebration for a newly married couple is that of Karwa Chauth and well, for Varun-Natasha, it certainly turned out to be quite romantic. Natasha decked up in a gorgeous lavender outfit that was designed by her while Varun was seen in a peach kurta and jeans. The couple posed together just at moonrise time and well, Varun helped break Natasha's fast. He even chronicled the sweet moment in heartwarming photos.

Lighting up First Diwali with love

Varun and Natasha celebrated their first Diwali after their wedding with their family. The couple dropped by David Dhawan's office for puja and, well, caught up with the paparazzi. And as they did, the paps addressed Natasha as 'bhabhiji' and cracked the couple up. Natasha was seen clad in a yellow ethnic look, while Varun was seen in white printed Kurta. The cute moment certainly left netizens gushing over the sweethearts!

Celebrating 'mum' Karuna's birthday with the entire family

Varun and Natasha certainly value their family time and when it was Karuna Dhawan's birthday, the couple ensured that they celebrated with everyone. While Varun had shared an endearing photo with his mum and had wished her, his fan clubs dug out a photo of the entire Dhawan family together that also featured Natasha. The couple certainly knows how to party up with family!

A getaway to Dubai

After spending almost a year indoors owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, Varun and Natasha also headed to Dubai to spend time with their close friends. While they were in Dubai, the couple's photos of chilling with their pals took over the internet. Several fan clubs shared photos of Varun and Natasha where they were seen making most of the impromptu trip. Certainly proves that the couple that travels together, stays together!

Getting friends married in style!

After their own fun-filled wedding in Alibaug, Varun and Natasha also attended a close friend's wedding in Alibaug again, and well, it certainly proved to be a fun one! Photos and videos of Varun hugging Natasha on the dance floor and dancing with her went viral on social media. Seeing the couple shower love on each other, fans were just over the moon!

Christmas PDA to end the year!

Varun treated his fans with a cute video featuring his wife Natasha right before Christmas and gave all a glimpse of their cute chemistry. The Bhediya star shared a cute video in which he is seen kissing Natasha right in front of the Christmas tree while the song 'Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai' played in the background. Well, full points Varun for song selection and PDA!

Not just this, he revealed how he got Natasha to consent to the reel video in his caption and it is too cute to miss. He wrote, "I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged."

