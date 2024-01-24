Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Anniversary: When Bawaal actor revealed his wife rejected him 'three-four times'

Varun Dhawan is an actor who worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan before stepping into the acting world with KJo’s Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, a lot has changed in his life, including his relationship status which went from being committed to being married to his childhood love Natasha Dalal. But not many know that the fashion designer rejected his proposal multiple times before getting together with him.

Varun Dhawan once shared that Natasha Dalal rejected him around three-four times

Varun Dhawan might have scores of lovers and admirers who would go to any extent for his love and attention but the actor always had his eye on his classmate Natasha Dalal. During an old interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan for her radio show, the actor shared that even though both of them met in sixth grade, the affection for each other didn’t bloom there. Making the shocking revelation at the show, the Bawaal star said, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

During their candid chat, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor went back in time and recalled his first meeting with Natasha. He said, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking. I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.” But that was one-sided love. “She rejected me three-four times,” he said adding that despite that he didn’t give up hope.

After dating for a couple of years, the couple got married on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones. Today, Varun and Natasha celebrate their third wedding anniversary together.

