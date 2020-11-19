Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's unseen PHOTO shows their inevitable love for dogs & it's pawdorable

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal know each other since childhood and are currently dating each other. Meanwhile, check out an unseen picture of the couple.

As the unlock phase has begun in India amidst the COVID-19 crisis, many of the celebs have resumed shoot for their pending or new projects. Apart from that, a few of them have jetted off for mini-vacations across the country or abroad. We reported earlier about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain going for a romantic getaway to the Maldives. Seems like there is another couple joining the bandwagon here. We are talking about and Natasha Dalal here.

The two of them are currently holidaying in Goa and we have chanced upon one of their unseen pictures from the place. Both Varun and Natasha can be seen spending some quality time with a few dogs. Well, their contentment is clearly visible in the picture as they pose with the furry friends. Varun Dhawan looks suave in a printed purple shirt and blue denim shorts. Natasha, on the other hand, also colour coordinates with him in a purple dress.

Check out the picture below:

For the unversed, Natasha happens to be the Coolie No. 1 star’s childhood sweetheart. The two of them never shy away when it comes to openly declaring their love for each other. There were also reports earlier that the lovebirds have decided to tie the knot this year. However, that got delayed owing to the coronavirus crisis. A few days back, Natasha made headlines after a few pictures surfaced on the internet in which she was seen celebrating her first-ever Karwa Chauth with Varun’s mother Karuna Dhawan.

