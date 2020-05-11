Varun Dhawan & Natasha or Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, which duo do you think will get married FIRST? COMMENT

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have been the popular couples in Bollywood. We’d like to know from you between Varun-Natasha and Ranbir-Alia, who do you think will get married first? Tell us in the comments.

In Bollywood, if there are two couples whose photos end up breaking the internet, it is -Natasha Dalal and - . Varun and Natasha have been dating each other for the longest time and often, the Coolie No 1 star shares adorable photos with his ladylove. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia have been seeing each other for over 2 years and their love blossomed when they started shooting for Brahmastra. Their first public appearance together was at and Anand Ahuja’s reception.

While rumours of their weddings have been rife for the longest time, both couples have remained mum about the topic. Several recent reports suggested that Varun and Natasha were all set for a Summer wedding in Thailand this year. But, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the couple postponed their wedding. Recently, a report also came that they may walk down the aisle in Mumbai itself towards the end of the year. However, nothing has been officially announced about the two.

On the other hand, a while back, a fake wedding card with a fake wedding of Ranbir and Alia went viral among netizens on social media. On the same, when Alia was asked to comment, she laughed it off. The duo has been seen together on several occasions and in the grimmest and sad times of losing , Alia has stood by Ranbir and his family. From being a part of family occasions to stepping out together, Alia and Ranbir have been giving out couple goals to fans. Amid this, since they are the most popular couples in Bollywood currently, we’d like to know from you, who do you think will get married first among Varun-Natasha and Ranbir-Alia?

