Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Raj Mehta test COVID 19 positive amid Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot: Report
As per a leading portal’s report, Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s leading star cast, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta have turned out to be positive for the novel Coronavirus. The shoot in Chandigarh as of now has been reportedly put on hold.
As per the latest reports coming in, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta have reportedly tested positive for COVID 19 amid shooting in Chandigarh. As per a report in Filmfare, a source close to the film project told the entertainment portal that Anil, Neetu, Varun along with Raj have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that the shoot has been halted. While the stars have not yet confirmed the same, the portal claimed that a source close to shooting informed them.
(Developing story)
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Filmfare
You may like these
Anil Kapoor is ‘super excited’ for Neetu Kapoor’s return to films: You’ll take the screen by storm again
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor ahead of Jug Jug Jiyo shoot; Thanks Ranbir, Riddhima for encouraging her
Varun Dhawan hurls choicest of ‘bad words’ at Coronavirus but sends out good vibes in a hilarious video; WATCH
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue