Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Raj Mehta test COVID 19 positive amid Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot: Report

As per a leading portal’s report, Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s leading star cast, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta have turned out to be positive for the novel Coronavirus. The shoot in Chandigarh as of now has been reportedly put on hold.

As per the latest reports coming in, , , Anil Kapoor and Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta have reportedly tested positive for COVID 19 amid shooting in Chandigarh. As per a report in Filmfare, a source close to the film project told the entertainment portal that Anil, Neetu, Varun along with Raj have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that the shoot has been halted. While the stars have not yet confirmed the same, the portal claimed that a source close to shooting informed them.

(Developing story)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×