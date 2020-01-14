Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi tease with a still from Street Dancer 3D’s song Lagdi Lahore Di ahead of its release

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi will be seen shaking a leg in Street Dancer 3D song Lagdi Lahore Di. The song will be out tomorrow. However, ahead of it, a still of Nora and Varun will leave you excited for the peppy number. Check it out.

A film that has been in the news from the day the trailer was launched is , and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film is a sequel to ABCD 2 and will mark the reunion of Varun and Shraddha on the big screen. While the trailer of Street Dancer 3D received an overwhelming response, the songs like Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Dua Karo and others have become trending chartbusters. Adding to that list, Varun, Nora and Shraddha’s song, Lagdi Lahore Di is all set to drop tomorrow.

Ahead of the song release, a still of Varun and Nora was shared which gives us a glimpse of the banger track. In the still, we can see Nora and Varun sitting below an airplane. While Varun aka Sahej can be seen trying to woo Nora, the gorgeous star can be seen showing off her swag. Varun and Nora’s previous song, Garmi became a rage and a trending chartbuster across all musical platforms. The video too was loved and the moves by Varun and Nora attracted a lot of fans to try their hand at them.

Now, with Lagdi Lahore di, we can expect the same kind of fan craze for Varun and Nora. Shraddha and Varun also announced together in a video that the song will be out tomorrow teasing with another glimpse of the banger number. The original version is crooned by Guru Randhawa and the new revamped one for Street Dancer 3D seems to be crooned by him itself. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the new version will also see Tulsi Kumar joining Guru on vocals. Varun wrote, “Tu lagdi @remodsouza @ShraddhaKapoor @SachinJigarLive @GuruOfficial out tomorrow #banger @Norafatehi @itsBhushanKumar.”

Meanwhile, directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D will also star Prabhudheva, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa and Dharmesh. The trailer showcased India Pakistan rivalry on to the dance floor between Varun and Shraddha aka Sahej and Inayat. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24, 2020.

