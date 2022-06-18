Varun Dhawan opens up on David Dhawan being hospitalised: It’s tough to work when your father is not well

A few days back, David Dhawan was hospitalised in Mumbai due to diabetes. He is suffering from advanced-stage diabetes and when his health deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital for medical care. Earlier, David was admitted to the hospital previously as well for the same reason. The filmmaker has currently returned home and is doing better and recovering at home. He told ETimes, “I am better.” His close friend Ratan Jain added, "David Dhawan is better now. He is recuperating at home."

Now, Varun Dhawan opened up about his father being hospitalised and said, "People love my Dad and we’ve got him back home now. It’s tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He’s recovering well at home now." It was also reported that Varun had paused his promotional activities for his upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo to attend to his father. Varun's mother Lali Dhawan was looking after her husband during the day at the hospital, while Rohit Dhawan and Varun were present at night.

Varun had previously shared a video with David performing the hook step of The Punjaabban Song from his family-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo. The video started with Varun dancing to the song when he is pushed aside by his father. He captioned it, “Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo.”

Meanwhile, David’s last film was 2020 released, Coolie No 1, which starred his son Varun with Sara Ali Khan in the lead. It was a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name, which had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

