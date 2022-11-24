Varun Dhawan opens up about Bhediya: ‘I wanted to crack this character and get it right’

Varun Dhawan , the popular star is set to reinvent himself as an actor, with the upcoming fantasy horror thriller Bhediya. The movie, which is helmed by Amar Kaushik, features the actor in the role of a man who turns into a wolf after an unforeseen incident. Bhediya marks Varun Dhawan's first onscreen collaboration with director Amar Kaushik and his reunion with popular actress Kriti Sanon. In a recent interview given to the Times Of India, the talented actor opened up about his role in the much-awaited film.

In his chat with Times Of India, Varun Dhawan stated that his character in Bhediya was extremely difficult to play. The actor, who revealed that there is an immense amount of hard work behind the film, added that he is expecting the audience to get blown away by the visuals and making of the Amar Kaushik directorial. Varun, who opened up about his character in Bhediya, admitted it was extremely tiring to play the role and revealed that he would end up returning to his room after the shoot, totally exhausted.

"Some scenes need a certain level of anguish and power, that it would exhaust me. I trained a lot for this character. For over six months, I did an animal flow workout and changed my diet. it was hard, but it became very enjoyable in the end. I wanted to crack this character and get it absolutely right because it is something so unbelievable — a man turning into a wolf — how do you convince people? So it was very tricky," revealed Varun Dhawan.

About Bhediya

Bhediya is the third installment of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe, after the blockbuster outing Stree and the 2021-released film Roohi. Along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the Amar Kaushik directorial features a stellar star cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Paalin Kabak, Arnob Khan Akib, and others. Shraddha Kapoor is making a special appearance in the film. Sachin-Jigar composed the music. Jishnu Bhattacharjee is the director of photography.

