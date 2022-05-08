Varun Dhawan opts for a dashing, casual airport look; Tiger Shroff raises temperature in sleeveless tee; PICS

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff are two of the most famous actors in the industry right now. Tiger Shroff has established himself as the leading action hero of Bollywood. His perfect abs and chocolate boy face are loved by his fans. On the other hand, with numerous brilliant movies such as October and Sui Dhaga, Varun has proved his acting prowess and versatility and enjoys a massive fan-following. Today, both the ace actors were spotted in the city and turned heads with their stunning visuals.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport. He posed sweetly with the fans and clicked pictures with them. Varun sported a casual outfit and looked insanely good in it. He wore a fitted grey tee with blue jeans. The tee flaunted his ripped shape. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was spotted near Dharma office in Khar. And let us tell you, he looked super dapper. He wore a sleeveless black tee with blue jeans. He also wore shades with the entire outfit. His gorgeous smile made our hearts flutter.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently basking in the success of his recent release Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. Moreover, Tiger Shroff made the headlines after he was roped in for the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in this movie. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will play pivotal roles as well.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to start filming for Rambo by 2022 end; Director Rohit Dhawan to prep for 4-5 months