Is Varun Dhawan a part of ARMY? Actor shows off killer moves as he takes up BTS' Permission to Dance challenge

Actor lit up the internet on Tuesday morning as he took up the BTS' Permission to Dance challenge and managed to win hearts. The Bhediya actor often shares videos of grooving to different songs and this time, he picked up BTS song Permission To Dance as he nailed their challenge in a reel. Seeing Varun dance on the popular song by K-Pop boys band, fans of BTS wondered if Varun is now a part of the BTS Army like millions of others across the globe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a dance video on BTS song Permission To Dance. In the video, we can see Varun grooving effortlessly from one side to another with two other choreographers with him. The Bhediya actor is seen clad in a black tee and jeans and is seen putting his heart and soul into the dance challenge. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "We don’t need permission to dance #Btsarmy. #warmupsong." As soon as Varun shared the reel comments from fans began pouring in.

Click HERE to see Varun's video

A fan wrote, "LOVE IT." Another wrote, "You rockstar." Another wrote, "YOU IN A BTS SONG????." Another fan wrote, "SEEING U DANCING AFTER SO LONG." Previously, if there have been any actors in Bollywood who have grooved to BTS songs, and Tiger Shroff have been in the list.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is a horror-comedy and is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who had directed Stree. Besides this, Varun is also shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. It is being backed by Dharma Productions.

Also Read|Varun Dhawan gets emotional as he shoots last key scenes for Bhediya: This is not the end but a new beginning