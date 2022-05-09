Varun Dhawan parties hard with his wife Natasha Dalal & friends on her birthday weekend; PIC

When we talk about couple goals, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal surely come to our minds. Varun broke a million hearts when he married his childhood sweetheart Natasha. The couple, who were dating each other for years, took the plunge in a private ceremony in 2021. And while Varun prefers keeping his personal life under the wraps, he is often seen sharing adorable pics with Natasha which are a treat for the fans. Just a few days back, Natasha celebrated her birthday, and over the weekend, the celeb couple partied. Varun Dhawan even shared a happy picture amidst all the fun.

In the picture that Varun shared on his Instagram, we could see Varun, Natasha and their friends having an absolute gala time as they posed for the exciting selfie. Varun looked quite dashing in a white hoodie and exuded boyish charm. Natasha stood close to her husband and smiled gorgeously for the picture. She wore a super pretty slip dress. The other friends also looked excited and content, with their party pants on.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan has a slew of interesting projects lined up. He is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in this movie. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will play pivotal roles as well. The other projects under his kitty include the Amar Kaushik-directed horror-comedy, Bhediya and Bawaal helmed by National Award Winner, Nitesh Tiwari.

