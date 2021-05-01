Varun Dhawan partners with & contributes to an initiative to provide oxygen concentrators amid COVID 19 surge

Amid the spike in the cases of COVID 19, actor Varun Dhawan has joined hands with an oxygen mission to provide concentrators across the country. The Bhediya actor shared proof of how the young organisation was providing help amid COVID 19 second wave and urged all to help out.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis in India, actors from Bollywood have been coming to aid and now, also has joined in the battle against the shortage of oxygen. The Bhediya actor took to social media to announce that has partnered with an initiative to provide oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation. Further, he also shared a link for fans to donate and help out the organisation providing oxygen concentrators amid the crisis. Varun also shared that he too has made a contribution to them.

Sharing a note on social media, Varun wrote, "During uncertain times like these, our healthcare system needs utmost help. Since we know that oxygen is the need of the hour, I have contributed and partnered with @missionoxygen in their initiative to procure and donate life saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the country." Further, Varun expressed that he 'deeply resonates' with the cause and requested everyone to help in whichever way possible for them. The actor even shared proof in photos of how the initiative was able to get the first shipment of oxygen concentrators in India and distribute across 14 hospitals. Varun wrote in his caption, "#weareinthistogether."

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's note:

Earlier, on Saturday, Varun shared a pensive post where he drew attention of people to one basic fact and urged everyone to remember post COVID 19 is over that during this time, we fought for 'air.' His post left netizens resonating with it amid the COVID 19 second wave. Several stars have been partnering with various initiatives in the current times in India to help out in whichever way they can.

and Nick Jonas kicked off a fundraiser to boost medical infrastructure in India while and Mira Rajput joined in a fundraiser to help amid the oxygen crisis in India. Many other stars like , , John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and more are using their social media handles to help out as much as they can and amplify resources and needs of people battling COVID 19.

Also Read|Varun Dhawan shares a pensive post on COVID 19 oxygen shortage: Not for concert tickets, we fought for air

Credits :Varun Dhawan Instagram

Share your comment ×