Varun Dhawan pens a heartfelt Thank You note to Bhediya team and audiences; Shares a fun BTS video

Varun Dhawan is currently on a high with the excellent response received by his latest outing, Bhediya . The movie, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Amar Kaushik, features the talented actor in the role of a young man who develops the power to transform into a werewolf. Varun Dhawan rediscovered himself as a performer with his character in Bhediya, which is unarguably one of the most challenging roles of his acting career. Despite its slow start, Bhediya is now finding its footing at the box office as well.

The popular star, who is overwhelmed with the rave reviews he received for the performance in Bhediya, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a Thank You note for the film's cast and crew, and the audiences. "Playing bhediya has been by far the most challenging character I have ever played. The physical exhaustion I used to feel post-doing the transformational scenes I can’t explain. Thank you Amar Kaushik , @maddockfilms @pvijan @officialjiostudios #dineshvijan for this opportunity. To my audience thank u for the love," reads Varun Dhawan's post. Along with his Thank You note, Varun also shared a fun BTS video, which reveals the amount of effort he put into his role in the film.

Everything to know about Bhediya

Bhediya is the third installment in the horror comedy franchise established by producer Dinesh Vijan, after Stree and Roohi. Varun Dhawan played the central character Bhaskar Sharma, who later transforms into a werewolf aka Bhediya in the film, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Abhishek Banerjee, Pablin Kabak, Deepak Dobriyal, Saurabh Shukla, and others appeared in the supporting roles. Abhishek reprised his character Jana from Stree in the film, thus establishing a connection between both universes.

Varun Dhawan to play Bhediya in Stree 2?

The post-climax sequence of Bhediya featured Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana's characters from Stree in a hilarious, thus further confirming that both films belong to the same universe. Similarly, Varun Dhawan is expected to play Bhediya once again in Stree 2, which is expected to start rolling in 2023. However, the actor has not confirmed the reports, so far.