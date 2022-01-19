Varun Dhawan pens emotional note for man Friday Manoj Sahu: Always grateful I had you in my life Manoj Dada

In a shock to Varun Dhawan, the actor's man Friday and driver Manoj Sahu suddenly passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Varun was seen at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai's Bandra where Manoj was rushed after experiencing chest pain. The 40-year-old driver breathed his last at 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Varun penned an emotional note for his man Friday and wrote that he spent close to 26 years with him. Sharing a video clip from his wax statue inauguration event where Varun called Manoj on stage, the actor wrote, "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."

Take a look:

On Tuesday evening, Varun Dhawan reportedly brought Manoj to the hospital by as they were shooting in the nearby Mehboob Studios. The actor rushed him to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The paparazzi was snapped at Lilavati Hospital in the city.

