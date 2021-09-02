Varun Dhawan pens a note on late co star Sidharth Shukla’s demise; Says ‘heaven has gained a star’

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Be it Bollywood or the TV industry, everyone is mourning the loss of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Social media is flooded with posts remembering the late actor and the recent name to get added to this list is that of . Varun had shared screen space with Sidharth in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and now is broken with his co-star’s sudden demise.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun Dhawan posted two images. The first was a close-up image of Sidharth Shukla and the next was a picture of Sidharth, Varun and Alia from the trailer launch event of their movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sharing these images Varun wrote, “Rip brother” with a broken heart emoji. Varun also took to his Instagram handle to post the same picture of the trio and wrote, “Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one.” Fans immediately took to their comments section and expressed grief. Most of them wrote “hard to believe”.

Take a look:

According to reports, Cooper Hospital has confirmed Sidharth Shukla's death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Latest News: Mumbai Police says actor didn't sustain injuries, cause of death yet to confirmed