Varun Dhawan pens a special birthday note for October co star Banita Sandhu; Says ‘proud of ya’

As Varun Dhawan’s October co-star Banita Sandhu turned a year older, the Street Dancer 3D actor penned a sweet note for her.

, who is touted to be one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, has often made the headlines for his choice of movies. After all, the actor makes sure to bring all his characters to live in the best possible way and doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for the same. Amid all his movies, Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 directorial October holds a special place as it presented Varun in a different avatar and the Student of The Year star did win millions of hearts with his performance as Dan.

Interestingly, October also marked the big Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu who played the lead in the movie. Although this coming of age film failed to create a buzz at the box office, Varun and Banita did garner a lot of appreciation. In fact, the duo’s chemistry both off and on the screen also grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Although Banita has been absent from the silver screen post October, she continues to share the same bond with Varun. In fact, as the diva turned a year older, the Coolie No 1 star also penned a sweet birthday note for her. Varun shared a beautiful still from their movie October featuring himself with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy bday @banitasandhu so proud of ya.”

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s birthday note for Banita Sandhu:

While the birthday girl was overwhelmed with Varun’s gesture, she expressed her gratitude toward the Street Dancer 3D actor and replied saying, “always proud of you”.

