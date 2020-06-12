Varun Dhawan pens a sweet birthday wish for his 'maa'; Calls her 'the strongest person he knows'

Varun Dhawan has a perfect birthday wish for mom Karuna Dhawan as he shares a picture posing with her and his brother Rohit Dhawan.

Due to Coronavirus, celebrations and festivals have taken a backseat but this has not stopped loved ones wishing each other on social media or through video calls. Amid the lockdown, has been spending his quarantine at home with his family. Recently, the actor celebrated his niece Niara Dhawan's birthday amid lockdown. The baby girl is the daughter of Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan. Sharing two adorable pictures with this cute munchkin, Varun wrote, "happybday."

And today happens to be the Coolie No 1 actor's mom Karuna Dhawan's birthday. After organising a mini bash for his mother and sharing a glimpse of the sweet and simple birthday celebration on his Instagram story, Varun has penned a sweet note for his 'maa' with an adorable picture of him posing with his mom and brother Rohit Dhawan. Wishing his mom, the Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, "Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know From making furniture, being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one."

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a picture from his upcoming film Coolie No 1 but the actor tweaked the photo giving it a COVID-19 twist. In the photo, Varun’s character was seen wearing a mask and alongside the photo, Varun wrote, “#coolieno1 हम आएंगे हसाने... ये वादा रहा…” The actor has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Before Coolie No 1, Varun was seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. Apart from Coolie No 1, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

