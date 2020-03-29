Varun Dhawan pledges to contribute 55 lakhs towards the PM CARES & CM Relief fund for COVID 19

Varun Dhawan, who has been actively speaking about practising self-quarantine during the novel coronavirus outbreak, has decided to make a contribution of Rs 55 lakhs for the PM CARES fund and CM relief fund.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown in India for 21 days. However, the situation has been becoming intense with every passing day as the toll of positive cases across the nation has crossed 900 so far along with 19 deaths across the nation. Due to the lockdown, the country's economy has been affected and in order to help out with the medical supplies and some funds, PM Modi announced PM-CARES funds inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19.

After celebrities like , , Kapil Sharma, Rajinikanth and others have donated some amount for the fund, has also offered a helping hand. The actor who has been constantly urging fans to stay indoors and follow the rules by the government has donated in a total of 55 lakhs for the PM CARES fund and CM relief fund. He tweeted, "I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra . We are with you sir Folded hands." Sharing Narendra Modi's tweet on the PM CARES fund, the Street Dancer 3D actor further tweeted, "I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum gain."

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to PM Relief Fund for COVID 19; Narendra Modi applauds his gesture)

Recently, Varun was in news for the rap video that he created in order to reach out to his fans and urge them to stay home amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. The video also consists of a few clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he is asking the masses to stay home and be safe. Varun raps and asks people to stop going out or partying and completely resort to social distancing.

Check out Varun Dhawan's tweet here:

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More