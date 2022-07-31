Varun Dhawan is a poser as he gives a glimpse of the ‘last day’ from the sets of Bawaal

Varun Dhawan has been away from India for the past couple of weeks as he is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The stars have been giving us glimpses from their shoot and making sure to raise the excitement levels of their fans. Recently, the GoodLuck Jerry star wrapped up the film and shared a long note for her director Nitesh Tiwari and her co-star Varun, And today it appears to be Varun’s last day on the sets of Bawaal as well. The actor shared a picture of him from the sets.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of him facing his back towards the camera. In the picture, he can be seen standing alone in the frame in a beautiful location. White sand and blue sky make this picture perfect. Varun can be seen wearing a blue coloured jacket over his dark blue denim and looks dapper. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Last day on Bawaal.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s picture:

Meanwhile, recently in her long note, talking about her co-star Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality!”

Recently, it was reported that Bawaal would be one of Varun Dhawan's highest-budget films from production value. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan takes on 'atrangi ilzaams' as the first celebrity guest on Case Toh Banta Hai