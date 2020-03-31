Varun Dhawan praying at a Gurudwara with Shraddha Kapoor in THIS throwback photo is all of us amid lockdown

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor where the two are seen seeking blessings of almighty. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has compelled everyone to stay at home and owing to it, Bollywood shoots also have been stalled. Among the Bollywood stars at home, Street Dancer 3D co-stars and have been putting their time to use. From working out at home to spending time with family, Varun and Shraddha have been doing everything while being at home. Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, Varun shared a photo with Shraddha where the two seem to be praying at a Gurudwara together.

Taking to Instagram, the Street Dancer 3D actor shared a photo in which Shraddha and he can be seen seeking blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. Amidst the coronavirus crisis, the throwback photo of Varun and Shraddha seemed apt as everyone across the globe is praying for the outbreak to get over and life to resume as normal. While Varun has been making use of the lockdown period to spend time at home and is often seen working out at home, it looks like the actor also is praying for the crisis to pass.

Also Read|Varun Dhawan pledges to contribute 55 lakhs towards the PM CARES & CM Relief fund for COVID 19

A day back, Varun also announced that he will be contributing to the PM Cares Fund to help those who are suffering from the COVID 19 crisis. The actor was lauded on social media for his move. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha and Varun were last seen together in Street Dancer 3D. Now, the actor will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020. On the other hand, Shraddha will kick off shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film with post the lockdown.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s throwback photo:

Credits :Instagram

