Varun Dhawan promises to introduce fans to their 'bhabhi' tomorrow; Is he hinting at marriage with Natasha?

Varun Dhawan surprised fans as he took to social media to share a video where he announced that he will reveal his special lady tomorrow. Since then, fans have been wondering if the Coolie No 1 actor was hinting at his ladylove, Natasha Dalal.

Actor and his ladylove Natasha Dalal always manage to make headlines when they are spotted in the city together. Not just this, for a while now, rumours of their wedding have been coming and fans of the Coolie No 1 actor have been waiting with bated breath for the announcement. Well, it seems that Varun is in no mood to handle any rumours about it any more as he took to social media and announced that he will introduce fans to their 'bhabhi' tomorrow in a video.

Yes, the Coolie No 1 star shared a video message where he was seen revealing that tomorrow, he will be introducing fans to their 'bhabhi.' Since then, everyone has been wondering if Varun is all set too announce his wedding with Natasha Dalal. In the video, Varun said that it has been a while since he has been hiding and that rumours sometimes get too much. Hence, he shared that he has decided to make all meet their 'bhabhi' tomorrow.

Well, with the video, surely Varun has caught the attention of the netizens and many have been wondering if Varun is finally going to announce his wedding date with Natasha Dalal.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's video:

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed the trailer of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal in a launch event that was held virtually. The film's trailer left fans in awe and Sara and Varun's chemistry set the screens on fire. We also got to see snippets of two recreated songs Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana in the trailer. The film is a recreation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It is helmed by David Dhawan and all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan tries on rings amid shoot and Varun Dhawan films the goofy shenanigans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Varun Dhawan Instagram Story

Share your comment ×