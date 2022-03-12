Varun Dhawan protects Samantha, tells paps ‘darao mat’ as they get clicked in the city

As we all know, the leading lady of the South film industry Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who debuted with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, is currently in the city. A few hours ago, she was spotted by the paparazzi with actor Varun Dhawan. They both looked super stylish as they got clicked. To note, they are currently working on the Raj and DK directorial 'Citadel' alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers. Now, a video is going viral on the Internet in which Varun can be seen protecting Samantha as the paps near them.

In the video, the Badlapur actor was seen protecting her from the crowd and told paps to not scare her. As the paps near Samantha, Varun said, “Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko? (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring here?)” The video created a buzz in the town and fans showered love on Varun Dhawan for his sweet gesture. Some called him ‘humble’ while others call him ‘cute’. A fan wrote, “Varun bhai you are a Good heart.”

Watch video here

To note, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be a part of Citadel. "It’s among the biggest shows that's keenly awaited not just in India but even on an international front. The makers were on the lookout for a fresh pairing and that’s when they pulled off the coup of bringing Samantha alongside Varun for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development. This would mark the first-time collaboration of Varun and Samantha.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna & Varun Dhawan flaunt their killer moves as they dance on Vijay's Arabic Kuthu