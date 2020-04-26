Varun Dhawan is proud of 'producer Saab' Anushka Sharma as he shares the poster of Paatal Lok

Varun Dhawan has this to say to Anushka Sharma who is all set to make her digital debut as a producer in Amazon Original Series new show- Paatal Lok. Read to know more.

Due to the lockdown announced in the country, theaters, malls and everything have been shut. With theatres across the nation been shut, and film shootings been stalled, there will be some time before fans can watch a new film on the silver screen. However, amidst these gloomy times, what comes as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs is Amazon Original Series new show- Paatal Lok. who is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with Paatal Lok had shared the teaser of the series on her social media account a few days back.

Today, sharing the poster of the series, Anushka wrote, "In #PaatalLok, weapons talk. #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15. @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi." Sharing the same poster on his Instagram story, wrote, "This looks super cool @anushkasharma proud of yaaaa producer saab." For the uninitiated, Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the series explores the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

(Also Read: Paatal Lok Teaser: Anushka Sharma drops teaser for upcoming Amazon Prime series; Here’s when it will premiere)

Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, and Patal Lok is about relationships and love at different stages of life, like in the late 30s, in 20s, and early 60s & late 50s.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. During a live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×