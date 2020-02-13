Varun Dhawan puts wedding rumours with Natasha Dalal to rest after fake news of their roka hits the internet

Varun Dhawan puts a stop to rumours about his roka ceremony with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

and Natasha Dalal are one such B-Town couple whose marriage has become the talk of the town. While Varun is placing his foot forward in Bollywood and winning hearts with his entertaining performances on the silver screen, Natasha Dalal has made a mark for herself in the fashion industry. The young and dynamic fashion designer runs her own label. Childhood friends turned lovers, Varun and Natasha make a cute pair. After keeping their relationship under the wrap for a few months, they have come out in the open. Varun and Natasha have revealed that they plan to tie the knot someday and fans can't wait to find out when?

Rumours about their wedding revolving around the date, destination and more are a constant buzz on social media. Most recently, the fake news of their roka ceremony hit the internet and spread like wildfire. However, taking to his Twitter account, Varun put the speculations to rest. He clarified that it was pictures from a birthday party after a news portal published fake news about their roka ceremony. "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers", he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shradhha Kapoor. The dance drama also starred Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. The actor is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1, the remake of the 1995 Govinda starrer of the same name. He will also be seen playing the lead in Mr. Lele. The first look poster of his film released a few days ago and it is already being appreciated by the netizens.

