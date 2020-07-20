Varun Dhawan raises the temperature as he flaunts his washboard abs in a monochrome picture; See Post

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, is giving some serious fitness goals in his recent Instagram posts.

is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself with his charming looks, acting prowess and of course, his comic timings and dancing skills. In fact, the Street Dancer 3D star has been a social media star and has made sure to stay connected with his fans during the COVID 19 lockdown through social media.

Varun has been sharing interesting pics and videos during the lockdown which include his workout schedule, his relaxing time with his pet dog and much more. Needless to say, the Judwaa 2 actor’s workout posts have been dishing out major fitness goals. Recently, Varun once again made the headlines as he shared a sizzling, shirtless picture of himself flaunting his washboard abs. It was a monochromatic picture where the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor was seen having a tattoo on his chest. Undoubtedly, Varun’s pic did set the temperatures soaring. In fact, he left his ABCD 2 co-star Sushant Pujari and Dino Morea in awe who couldn’t help praising his ‘abtastic’ body.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s recent post:

Meanwhile, talking about Varun’s upcoming projects, he will be seen in the much talked about movie Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. This David Dhawan directorial happens to be the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release Coolie No 1. While the fans are excited about the movie, it is reported that Varun and Sara will also be seen shaking on the popular track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’.

